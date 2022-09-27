Kevin Feige Reveals Why Chadwick Boseman’s Character Was Not Recast for ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

*Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has explained why Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa was not recast in “Wakanda Forever.”

“It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” Feige recently told Empire. “Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan poured that into the story.”

Feige said he and “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler discussed how to honor Boseman in the upcoming “Black Panther” sequel.

“The conversations were entirely about, yes, ‘What do we do next? And how could the legacy of Chadwick and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas–continue? That’s what it was all about.”

As you know, Boseman died in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer.

Marvel’s VP of Development, Nate More, previously noted that the studio will not recast Boseman’s T’Challa in any future MCU projects.

“You will not see T’Challa in the MCU 616 universe,” Moore said in the Twitter video below. “We couldn’t do it. I will say, when Chad passed, it was a real conversation we had with Coogler about ‘what do we do?’ And it was a fast conversation. It wasn’t weeks, it was minutes of, ‘We have to figure out how to move this franchise on without that character.’”

Moore continued, “Because I think we all feel so much of T’Challa in the MCU on the screen, not the comics, is tied to Chadwick’s performance, is what he brought to that role, on and off screen, I would argue. So as hard as it is narratively to figure out what to do because that’s a big hole, at no point did we consider recasting him. So the challenge for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is telling a story without T’Challa.”

The teaser trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was released in July and it received 172 million views in its first 24 hours. In case you missed it, watch the trailer below.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opens in U.S. theaters on November 11.

