High Angle View Of A Tropical Beach With Peple Enjoying The Sun And The Warm Waters Of The Ocean

Source: Veronika Gaudet / EyeEm / Getty

In this crazy world, finding happiness is more important than ever before. And if you’re looking for a place to find your happiness, WalletHub may be able to help you out!

WalletHub recently concluded a report on what the “happiest” state in the United States could be. The site measured key factors such as work environment, community environment, and best physical/emotional well-being. With that last factor, WalletHub broke it down even further, studying adult depression rates, adequate sleep rates, life expectancy, and suicide rates.

 

 

After calculating their findings, WalletHub has officially declared that Hawaii is the happiest state in the country. The “Aloha State” has the lowest adult depression percentage rate in the country, 12.9%. That is more than two times lower than West Virginia, which has the highest depression rate. Hawaii also ranked well in work environment (17th) and community environment (7th). 

Somehow… we’re not surprised.

In second place was the state of Maryland, with the fifth-lowest suicide rate in the country. Rounding out the top 3 is the state of Minnesota, which ranked well in work environment and also had high safety, adequate sleep, and volunteer rates.

 

Check out the list of the top 5 happiest states to live below

HAPPIEST STATES 

  1. Hawaii
  2. Maryland
  3. Minnesota
  4. Utah
  5. New Jersey

Where are the saddest states to live?

SADDEST STATES  

  1. West Virginia
  2. Louisiana
  3. Arkansas
  4. Kentucky
  5. Alabama

 

Does your state rank on this list? Let us know on social media!

What Is The Happiest State in The U.S.?  was originally published on thelightnc.com

