Ari Lennox is one of our favorite fashionistas and is always applying the pressure she sings about in every look she rocks! Earlier today, the beauty posed fashionably for Instagram in an all-pink look that we loved, and gave us style and body goals in the process!

@arilennox tonight in @maisonvalentino #fashionNEEDSme ” the talented stylist captioned the gorgeous IG carousel. Check out the look below. Taking to the platform, Ari’s longtime stylist, Scot Louie, shared the fashionable pink look with the beauty rocking the bright look to perfection. The Maison Valentino ensemble featured a collared and high buttoned neckline along with a cinched waist. The two piece look featured matching pink slacks which were tailored to perfection. The starlet paired the look with matching pink platform heels and a pink bag and rocked minimal jewelry and makeup, only wearing nude gloss on her lips. As for her hair, the melanated queen rocked a slicked back pony tail in a half up half down look as she served face and body for the Instagram photo set.

Whew, Ari is certainly applying pressure with this look and we can’t get enough! What do you think about Ari’s fashionable ensemble? Would you rock it?

Ari Lennox Is Pretty In Latest Pink Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com