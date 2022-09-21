Lori Harvey Steps Out In Style In A Casual Look We Love

Lori Harvey is consistently giving us a slay when it comes to fashion and at this point there’s not one look that we don’t love! Wouldn’t you agree?
Check out the fashionable look as shot by celebrity photographer Stan Potts here.
The starlet’s fans were loving this look just as much as we were and weren’t shy about commenting with their stamps of approval. “The queen of dressing,” one wrote while another commented with, “A look” while others simply left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the slay.
As usual, our good sis looks good! Beauties, would you rock this fit? We know we would!
