Ming Lee Simmons is certainly following in her high fashion modeling mama, Kimora Lee Simmons’, footsteps by fully stepping into her modeling bag and we’re absolutely here for it!

Earlier today, the budding fashion model broke the Internet when she shared her latest modeling photos on Instagram and sent us all into a frenzy! Taking to the social media platform, the beauty shared a photo set where she donned a bronze body suit that hit her like a glove. She wore her hair long and straight with a middle part to frame both sides of her flawless face, which was beat to perfection as she donned a bronze like glow with bleached eyebrows and copper eye shadow. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry, only rocking small gold hoop earrings and a dainty bracelet and necklace to match the aesthetic of the photo. The fashion model then served face and body as she posed for her photo shoot, definitely taking tips from her talented mama. “ @solomioswim shot by @solmazsaberi make up @cherishbrookehill”she captioned the look as she tagged her glam squad in the caption for her 1.2 millions of Instagram followers. Check out the sultry look below!

We’re absolutely here for Ming Lee to step into her modeling lane and can’t wait to see what she’ll do next! If she’s going to be anything like her talented mom then we know she’s about to take the modeling world by storm! Go off, Ming Lee!

Ming Lee Simmons Breaks The Internet In Latest Modeling Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com