Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Viola Davis made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week where she was spotted rocking a $1595 jumpsuit that was everything and definitely made us green with fashion envy!

The beauty rocked the dark green Galvan London ensemble to perfection which featured a sleeveless corset like top and matching flair pants. The dark green jumpsuit fit the beauty like a glove as she was all smiles for her late night television appearance. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her dark brown hair in a cheek length bob that framed the sides of her stunning face.

The Tonight Show shared an Instagram Reel of the starlet donning the designer ensemble along with a clip from her interview on the show. “@violadavis’ training routine for @womankingmovie was intense. #FallonTonight” the caption read. Check it out below.

The actress is currently making her rounds promoting her new movie, The Woman King which is being hailed as a tour de force and has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

While making her rounds, the actress certainly showed out on the fashion front and absolutely killed this look and definitely took her style game to the next level when she rocked this! Beauties, what do you think about Viola’s stunning look? Would you splurge on this dark green jumpsuit?

RELATED STORIES:

Viola Davis Responds To Negative Criticism About Her Portrayal Of Michelle Obama

Viola Davis Stuns In Red Gown For The Premiere Of ‘The First Lady’

Viola Davis Shines In A $1,595 Designer Jumpsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com