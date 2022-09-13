Get The Look: Celebrity Stylist Tony Medina Shows Us How To Recreate Zendaya’s Emmys Hairstyle

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Last night’s Emmy Awards was one for the books. Besides the number of notable moments that featured Black women winning, were classic style moments that had us drooling. Among the fun looks was Zendaya’s timeless old Hollywood hairstyle, with Grace Kelly’s classic silhouette as a reference.

Celebrity stylist Tony Medina is responsible for the gorgeous hair, and he’s sharing a step-by-step tutorial on how to recreate the look.

Medina: I started by using Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Styler ($16), which perfectly added volume while giving hair a smooth and shiny finish. I strategically placed two 20-inch Hidden Crown Hair Seamless clip-in extensions in Medium Auburn Brown to the center of the back of her head for fullness. Then, I gave them a trim to match her hair length and pin curled them to blend in with her head of curls. I added some teasing at the root to secure the extensions, using the skinny side of Tangle Teezer’s Wide Tooth Comb ($12). When setting Z’s curls, I used a little bit of Aunt Jackie’s Frizz Patrol Mousse on each section to add shine and hold. Once I gently brushed out her curls with Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Styler ($16), I used Tangle Teezer’s Wide Tooth Comb ($12) to create a waved shape towards the bottom of her style. The opposite side of the comb was perfect for teasing and creating just the right amount of volume.

For final touches, I used Aunt Jackie’s Slicked Flexible Styling Glue to clean her hair lineup and give it a sleek look. To pull the front back tightly and for hair decor, I tied a black silk ribbon around the entire style to bring the look together. Lastly, to polish up the entire look, I used Aunt Jackie’s Shine Boss to give a glossy finish.

