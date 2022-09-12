Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill’s been a man of many promises lately what with his announcement that he’d be dropping 10 mixtapes and offering his rap services for free to anyone getting hitched in October. Giving potential investors and engaged couples a sneak peak of what to expect from him, Meek comes through with some new work to show y’all he’s still got that heat.

For his latest visuals to “Early Mornings,” Meek Mill takes to the streets of Kensington, Philadelphia with his crew in tow to rock a show in the city, but not before getting a spiffy haircut and flossing stacks of cash that’s being held by iced out mittens. He choose a wedding to perform at yet?

Back in New York, Chris Brickley heads to Harlem for his clip to “Comfortable” where he links up with Dave East and Verzuz Gawd, Jadakiss to get some hard bars on the track and have Jadakiss do some pull ups for his hood workout tape.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from G Herbo featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Peso Peso, and more.

MEEK MILL – “EARLY MORNINGS”

CHRIS BRICKLEY FT. DAVE EAST & JADAKISS – “COMFORTABLE”

PESO PESO – “RELENTLESS”

G HERBO FT. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “ME, MYSELF & I”

WIZ KHALIFA – “HIGH MAINTENANCE”

ROCKNESS MONSTA – “THE ANSWER”

BIG UNCCC – “GUN DON’T WORK”

SHORDIE SHORDIE – “ONE WISH”

STACK SKRILLA – “NO KAP”

ESTEE NACK & AL.DIVINO – “CURB CANDY PT. 2”

BLUEBUCKSCLAN – “JEEEZY WYA”

P.U.R.E. – “Y.I.T”

SNOOZE DAILY – “BEAST N WOLVERINE”

DJ CRIMINAL FT. ILLOGIC – “LITTLE CORNER”

HDBEENDOPE – “WAKE EM UP”

DUSTY LOCANE – “PRESSURE”

EFF YOO & ROB VIKTUM FT. RIM – “DELANCEY LEATHERS”

STAR2 FT. Soulja Boy & LUH KEL – “NEW ME”

The post Meek Mill “Early Mornings,” Chris Brickley ft. Dave East & Jadakiss “Comfortable” & More | Daily Visuals 9.12.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Meek Mill “Early Mornings,” Chris Brickley ft. Dave East & Jadakiss “Comfortable” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com