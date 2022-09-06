Netflix Picks Up ‘The Vince Staples Show’ With Vince Staples & Kenya Barris Attached

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix announced a series order for The Vince Staples Show, a scripted comedy starring the critically acclaimed artist, actor and creator. Read more details about the show inside.

The fictional series, from Kenya Barris and his Khalabo Ink Society, is loosely inspired by Staples’ life, taking place in Long Beach, California. Staples has already gotten a head start on developing the show and releasing short episodes on his personal Vevo artist account.

“I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” said Staples in a statement from the streaming platform. “This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.”

The show has already garnered its own following on YouTube, so Netflix picking it up was definitely a strategic move.

“It’s our mission to work with the best artists in the world,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Head of Comedy. “Vince has already established himself as one of the most talented young musicians today and we’re really excited about how his sensibility – and sense of humor – will translate into a unique comedy series.”

Staples has a strong voice in the way that he tells stories. The show is entertaining and takes an authentic and comedic approach to Staples Long Beach reality.

Executive producers for The Vince Staples Show are Vince Staples, Kenya Barris for Khalabo Ink Society, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth and Calmatic. Edelman and Williams are co-showrunners of the The Vince Staples Show, reuniting them with Barris, as the three also executive produced Kid Cudi’s animated Netflix project, Entergalactic. Additionally, Calmatic will direct the first two episodes of The Vince Staples Show.

There are no additional details about the upcoming show. Be sure to check out Staples’ proof of concept with previous episodes of The Vince Staples Show here.

Netflix Picks Up ‘The Vince Staples Show’ With Vince Staples & Kenya Barris Attached was originally published on globalgrind.com