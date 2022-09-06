Jazmine Sullivan Presented A Liberty Bell At Made In America Festival

Over the weekend two-time Grammy-award winner Jazmine Sullivan was bestowed an official Liberty Bell gift by the Mayor of Philadelphia, presented by Official City Representative, Sheila Hess; Commissioner of the Pennsylvania Commission for Women, Jazelle Jones; Director Administration of Philadelphia, ILia Ghee; and Managing Director, Tumar Alexander at the 2022 Made in America Festival. One of the city’s most cherished and symbolic treasures, it is given to only the most distinguished honorees. Past recipients include Patti Labelle, Michael B. Jordan, Mary J. Blige, Adam Sandler, and Sylvester Stallone.

The honor comes on the same day her Grammy award-winning album Heaux Tales was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. Sullivan was presented a plaque by RCA Records SVP, Brand and Communications Management, Theola Borden. In addition to her RIAA-certified Platinum single, ‘Pick Up Your Feelings,’ ‘Girl Like Me‘ and ‘On It‘ are now RIAA-certified Gold.

On top of these two accomplishments, Jazmine is also celebrating another big move. Along with three other artists, she will appear as a battle advisor during the upcoming season of NBC’s hit singing competition show ‘The Voice,’ which is set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 19.

She will work with fellow musician John Legend as he builds his team of performers and prepares them to go head-to-head with other contestants. The winner of the show will receive $100,000 and a recording contract with Universal Music Group.

After the first six episodes, which are dedicate to the audition process, the battle rounds begin. This is when fans will be able to catch Sullivan and the other advisors as they work with newly formed teams to prepare them for competition. Season 22’s other battle advisors include pop singer Charlie Puth, who will work alongside newcomer Camila Cabello, country artist Jimmie Allen who is working with Blake Shelton, and Sean Paul, who will be joining returning judge Gwen Stefani.

Legend chose Sullivan because he believes her story and her perseverance can inspire performers and get them excited to compete in the show. On top of them working together on the show, Sullivan and Legend are also preparing to release a new collaboration on the tracklist for “Legend,” which will be released on Sept. 9. Their song, ‘Love,’ has yet to be released, though the album can be pre-saved.

Be looking out for her on 'The Voice' when the new season debuts on September 19.

