Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Emmy Award For His Final Performance In Animated Marvel Series ‘What If…?’

Prolific actor Chadwick Boseman may no longer be with us, but his brilliant work keeps his legacy alive. Few stars have had a global impact like Chadwick as the leading man of Black Panther. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Boseman’s wife accepted a posthumous award on his behalf at the Creative Arts Emmys for his final performance in Marvel’s What If…? series.

The Creative Arts Emmys awarded Chadwick for outstanding character voice-over performance. In the “What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?” episode, he voiced Star-Lord T’Challa. In this alternate reality, the prince never inherits Wakandan throne and the strength of the Black Panther. Instead, aliens looking for Peter Quill accidentally abduct a young T’Challa.

