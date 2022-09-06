Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

(Nashville, TN) — Brian Courtney Wilson racks up another Number 1 song this week with “Sure As,” which tops Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart.

Wilson celebrates a notable fourth number one song on the charts, demonstrating his respected status on Gospel radio. “Sure As,” is the second song from Wilson’s 2020 STILL album to reach Number 1 on Billboard’s radio chart. A tribute to black culture and reminiscent of backyard parties and summer cookouts, “Sure As” connected with audiences as the feel-good summer anthem.

His previous hit songs “Worth Fighting For” (2015), “A Great Work” (2018), and last summer’s monster ballad “Still” (2021) have become staple songs in contemporary Gospel.

“Brian Courtney Wilson has a proven gift for penning songs that speak the truths of the faith with soulful simplicity,” says Monica Coates Co-Executive Director of Motown Gospel. “It is always a joy to see such strong support from gospel radio announcers and faithful listeners.”

Not one to rest on his successes, Wilson is currently readying a new album to be released later this year called TRANSITIONS. The first single, “Always Peace,” dropped last week to digital platforms and the new performance video to YouTube.

Brian Courtney Wilson Earns 4th Number One Song with “Sure As” was originally published on praiserichmond.com