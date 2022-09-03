‘Power’ Beef? : Joseph Sikora & Gianna Paolo “Feud” On Instagram, 50 Cent Chimes In

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Is there beef simmering between Power actors Joseph Sikora and Gianna Paolo? Based on some recent Instagram exchanges, it sure does seem that is the case.

It looks like there can only be one gangsta drug-dealing caucasian in the Power Universe. Things got interesting in Houston last week when 50 Cent and Joe performed Power’s beloved theme song, “Big Rich Town.” During the performance, stars from the hit series, including Sikora and Paolo, hopped on the stage.

In a video, Paolo, who plays Brayden on the Power spinoff, Power Book II: Ghost, can be seen walking around the stage dapping up his colleagues, but when he gets to Sikora, he gets paid in dust.

Until that exchange, there was never any indication the two actors didn’t like each other. Paolo made them evident when he took to social media to address the video.

Tommy & Brayden Definitely Have Issues

“You pressed? I would be too,” Paolo boldly said in a video shared on Instagram, also adding in the caption that “some ppl are just insecure.” Sikora later hopped in former Love & Hip-Hop star Hazel-E’s comments and claimed the two actors patched up whatever issues they had, but Paolo called cap on those claims.

“We saw each other at the hotel afterward and talked,” Sikora commented. “All good. *thumbs up emoji*.”

“Listen I was gonna leave this shit alone but ppl keep sending me this and this dude just straight up telling lies,” Paolo clapped back. “It’s not ‘all good.’ I asked him in the elevator what his deal was with me cause he’s been doing this shit for years when I’ve shown nothing but respect and love. He kept just saying he doesn’t fuck with me. Nothing was resolved. Stop spreading lies cause people are pressing you about your saltiness.”

“Season 6 of Power he was the nicest guy in the world to me. Then when Ghost happened everything switched up. If you’re gonna try and pretend like shit is resolved for social media cause you’re mad everybody is asking why a 47-year-old man is throwing shade at someone who everybody fucks with then at least do better then that my guy.”

Paolo added in a separate post that Sikora has been “doing this sh*t behind closed doors for years” and calling him “grandpop.”

Sikora finally broke his silence on the matter, sharing a photo of his character Tommy and writing in the caption for the post, “Ever think about the reason you have a job??? Chill out Brayden.”

Well damn

50 Cent Chooses A Side

Power’s executive producer, 50 Cent, being the instigator and social media troll he is decided to chime, and he chose a side, and no surprise, he’s down with team Tommy.

“Oh shit, it’s up!” The “In Da Club” rapper wrote alongside a screenshot of Paolo’s Instagram Story. “Now I never like to start shit but you should sock him Tommy. Wait I think this little n***a Brayden got a knife. lol.

Is this a legitimate beef? Or is this just some way to excite fans for the returns of Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book IV: Force? It definitely seems these two feel there is not enough room for both of them in the big rich town that is the Power Universe.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

‘Power’ Beef? : Joseph Sikora & Gianna Paolo “Feud” On Instagram, 50 Cent Chimes In was originally published on cassiuslife.com