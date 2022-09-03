Issa Rae Turned Heads In A Little Black Dress From The Attico

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Issa Rae celebrated her new series, Rap Sh!t, at a star studded event earlier this week and turned heads in a little black dress that we love!

The gorgeous dress was the Coco Rhinestone Detail Halter Neck Minidress from The Attico and fit the beauty like a glove. For her look, the actress, writer and director rocked the black halter mini dress to perfection as she paired the black look with minimal jewelry, only rocking stud diamond earrings in her ears. The starlet paired the look with open toe black heels and worre her hair in a braided hairstyle with a fluffy ponytail in the back.

The entertainer took to Instagram to share a photo dump of her big celebratory night, sharing a few looks from inside the event while modeling off her gorgeous fit to perfection.

“Season One is Done,” she captioned the photo dump for her millions of Instagram followers. “This has been one of my favorite summers ever and I will always associate it with the RAP SH!T soundtrack. Thank you to @theraedio team and all of the amazing artists who lent us their talent to make the soundtrack of the summer (and Fall! f*** it!) Stream it everywhere now!”

Check out the photo set below.

We’re loving this look on Issa and it looks like she had an amazing time celebrating her and her team in it! The dress currently retails for $1,470. Beauties, would you splurge on this look?

