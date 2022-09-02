Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Jodie Turner Smith was a sight to see at the Venice Film Festival when she donned an ice blue Balmain ensemble that we’re absolutely swooning over!

Styled by popular celebrity stylists, Wayman and Micah, the talented actress looked regal as she rocked the icy blue gown to perfection. The gown featured a cage like detailing and sweetheart neckline at the chest and a long, flowing train at the skirt. She paired the look with blinged out Bulgari jewlery, rocking a glittering earrings and bracelets on each wrist. She wore her signature, short hair in a slicked back hairstyle and served face and body as she posed for the cameras on the red carpet at the film festival.

The Queen and Slim starlet’s look was featured on her stylists’, Wayman and Micah’s, Instagram page and garnered hundreds of likes and comments with fashion fans showing their stamps of approval.

“#jodieturnersmith x #venicefilmfestival wearing @balmain @bulgari’ the legendary stylists captioned the photo set.

Check out the beauty shining in Balmain and Bulgari below.

She looks absolutely stunning in this designer ensemble and we can’t get enough of the high fashion look! What do you think about Jodie Turner Smith’s Venice Film Festival slay? Did she nail it or what?

Jodie Turner-Smith Turned Heads In An Icy Blue Balmain Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com