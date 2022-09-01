Can You Guess Which Star This Is Playing Annie In This Adorable Throwback Video?

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Singer and actress Ariana Grande has always been passionate about her craft. This throwback clip of her as Annie in her first big production proves it. Check out the video inside.

The 29-year-old began singing and acting when she was young. In 2008, she won a role in the Broadway play “13,” and she soon began appearing on television shows. Her big break came in 2010 when she landed a role on the Nickelodeon TV series Victorious.

Since then, the star has grown her following and gained notoriety for her music. Grande released her debut album Yours Truly in 2013. Some of her biggest hits include, “One Last Time,” “Bang Bang,” and one of her most popular songs, “Thank You, Next.”

The critically acclaimed singer has amassed 71 chart entries on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the fourth most entries for a female artist. This includes six number ones and 19 Top 10 hits.

This throwback video of her being interviewed after landing the lead in the famed musical, Annie, comes as no surprise. Fans are praising her for sounding and acting the same, over a decade later. She appears to be such a little American sweetheart, and it is apparent that her confidence carried her to global stardom.

When the interviewer asked her if it was scary to do the audition, Grande graciously responded, “No, it was actually fun. I was excited.”

The interviewer then asked, “What were you thinking when Bob called you to tell you the big news [that you landed the part]?”

The young singer, dressed in her Annie costume sporting a curly wig, “I was like who did I get?” When she discovered she landed the lead as Annie she said, “I was like ‘AHHHH,’” mimicking her screaming with glee. “I was like celebrating. I was just so happy,” she continued.

Ariana Grande was made for this! A true entertainer.

Watch the entire video below:

