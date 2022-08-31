Griot Dr. Leonard Jeffries closes out Black August 2022 and will explain why the fight for the African mind is intensifying. Dr. Jay will also talk about Marcus Garvey & many of our other ancestors. Before we hear from Dr. Jay, author M’Bwebe Ishangi debuts his latest book on intergenerational Wealth for Blacks. Before Brother M’bwebe, DC-Based Journalist Sam P K Collins.
Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Herschel Walker Insists On Reminding Us He Thinks An Honorary Sheriff’s Badge Made Him A Real Cop
- Jury Finds Black Driver Guilty Of Manslaughter For Killing White Girl In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case
- Deion Sanders Says Jackson State Football Program Is In ‘Crisis Mode’ Because They Have No Water
- Elderly Black Man Paralyzed By Atlanta Cop Awarded $100 Million After Being Tasered For Panhandling
- Atlanta DA Fani Willis Gives Rappers ‘Free Legal Advice’: Stop Snitching On Yourselves In Lyrics
Dr. Leonard Jeffries, M’Bwebe Ishangi & Sam P K Collins l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com