Infamous Dime Dropper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Booked For Domestic Violence After Fade Delivery

Ever since he turned state’s evidence and dropped dime on his entire circle, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s life hasn’t been as fulfilling as it was at the height of his popularity and now even his love life seems to be struggling as well.

According to TMZ, the rainbow-haired stool pigeon and his girlfriend, Rachel Wattley a.k.a Jade got into a public altercation down in Miami and it led to authorities arresting Wattley for domestic violence. The altercation took place on Sunday night (August 28) when according to the police report, Tekashi and Wattley got into an argument while enjoying a night out in the town before Wattley put hands on 6ix9ine and lived the dream that very few of his haters have been able to. Witnesses say that after she slapped him up, Wattley even pulled on his chain before police arrived.

Unclear what exactly precipitated this, but in footage obtained by TMZ — you see Tekashi facing off with Jade and a group of women on the streets, this while they were all outside of a club. At one point, you see one of the ladies apparently try and swing on the rapper.

Eventually, Tekashi retreated to a luxury ride as people encircled him — and it sounds like that’s when cops finally showed up to break up the scene and find out what’s what.

Although witnesses say Rachel Wattley was the aggressor, Tekashi refused to cooperate with police (that’s a first). He told TMZ he was trying to post her $1,500 bail at a jail in Miami-Dade County. Unfortunately for Wattley, police didn’t need 6ix9ine’s help. They had enough evidence to book her on domestic violence charges including surveillance video footage that caught the entire incident.

As for why Wattley put hands on Tekashi, well…

6ix9ine himself tells us … Jade, who’s been his GF for 4 years, attacked him for some reason — and he believes her friends were swaying her. He also says he thinks she was drunk. Tekashi adds, “I’m gonna get her out jail — she attacked me in front of the police I told them, ‘You have to evaluate her she’s obviously under the influence I don’t plan to press charges … I’m the one trying to bail her out.”

Maybe Tekashi is a masochist or something. Check out the video of the incident below. Let us know your thoughts on the situation in the comments section.

