Monica never disappoints when it comes to style. The “Friends” singer posed for an Instagram picture in a $1,890 Balenciaga track jacket, and she looked bomb!

If you need outfit inspiration, look no further than Monica’s Instagram. Our girl is a walking style muse who works any outfit she wears. She recently blessed our timeline, donning a monogram Balenciaga look that was definitely giving around-the-way girl vibes.

The Balenciaga track jacket was draped over brown leggings and a brown crop top. It was cinched at the waist by a matching mini-Balenciaga bag. To take her look to the next level, the diva sported some thigh-high Gianvito Rossi brown, open-toe boots that stole the show. Monica skipped the accessories and allowed her red nails to add spunk to her look. She wore her hair in a long, wavy ‘do.

The singer worked this fly ensemble while kicking it in Los Angeles. According to her Instagram, she linked up with rapper Snoop Dog’s wife, Shante Broadus, and their daughter Cori Broadus. The three ladies took pictures twining in Balenciaga looks, and their aura screamed fly 90’s girl group.

Lately, Monica has been out in Cali fashionably showing out. From Louis Vuitton garbs to Prada ensembles, she’s been on top of her style game in the city of angels!

Keep the looks coming, Mo!

Monica Proves She’s A Style Boss In A Swaggy $1,890 Balenciaga Track Jacket was originally published on hellobeautiful.com