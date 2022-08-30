DJ Khaled ft. Lil Durk, 21 Savage & Roddy Ricch “KEEP GOING,” French Montana “Higher” & More | Daily Visuals

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

DJ Khaled’s latest album, GOD DID was the talk of the weekend due to heads losing it over Jay-Z’s verse and noting that damn near every popular rapper alive was featured on the album. Looking to capitalize on the buzz, Khaled comes through with a new video featuring a few of your favorite artists.

Dropping off some new visuals to “KEEP GOING,” Khaled taps Lil Durk, 21 Savage and Roddy Ricch for guest verses as they set the street on fire (literally), and post up next to pricey automobiles and bottles of bubbly. Talk about hot wheels.

Meanwhile, French Montana continues to make the Summer ’22 his season. He jets across the sea on a lavish yacht before hitting the streets with a gang of Lambos in his latest clip to “Higher.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including visuals from Roc Marciano and The Alchemist, Louie Ray, and more.

DJ KHALED FT. LIL DURK, 21 SAVAGE & RODDY RICCH – “KEEP GOING”

FRENCH MONTANA – “HIGHER”

ROC MARCIANO & THE ALCHEMIST – “THE HORNS OF ABRAXAS”

LOUIE RAY – “DETAIL”

GREENTEA PENG – “LOOK TO HIM”

MORTIMER – “WHOLE HEAP”

ZAI1K FT. 2RARE – “DUMP IT DUMMY”

CASKEY – “MURDER FOR HIRE”

