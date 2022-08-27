Our Fave Geriatric Millennials Talk Shooting Your Shot At Targét, Effective DM-Sliding & More On Episode 2 Of ‘The Adult ‘Hood’ Podcast

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Episode 2!

Alejandro and Lexi with the Curls return for Episode 2 of their hilariously relatable new podcast ‘The Adult ‘Hood: A Podcast For Geriatric Millennials’ where they open up about their bae-less dating lives, women shooting their shot at men (and why it almost always works), how to effectively show interest on Instagram, DM etiquette, and much more.

Over the course of 6 episodes (produced by Cam P), Alejandro (Est. 1983) and Lexi (Est. 1984) will have honest discussions about dating (at almost 40), navigating the entertainment industry, dealing with late-30s anxieties, and much more.

They’ll also interview ‘90s icons, delve into taboo topics, highlight essential movies/shows to watch, and potentially connect with celebrity crushes like Master P and Countess Vaughn.

Born and raised in Hampton, Virginia, Lexi is a single Instagram Story maven, wanderlusty influencer, Mercury Retrograde survivor, and Gemini-Cancer cusp who enjoys a good murder mystery, classic ’90s sitcom, and ’90 Day Fiancé’ marathon.

The son of Trick Daddy and Rachel True in another life, Alejandro is a nostalgic lover of pop culture, nerdy women who love trap music, thick aunties who shimmy to Frankie Beverly, and crab legs who once ate lemon pepper hot wings with Andre 3000.

Born and raised in Miami, Florida, he’s a Publix-loving dreamer who developed his old soul from watching ‘Matlock,’ ‘In The Heat Of The Night,’ and ‘Touched By An Angel’ with his grandma.

Together, they’re a dynamic duo who hope to one day stop people from pronouncing the ‘L’ in salmon.

Check out the second episode (and subscribe!) below:

For more information about ‘The Adult ‘Hood: A Podcast For Geriatric Millennials,’ click here.

