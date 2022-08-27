CLOSE
Saucy Santana gave material gworl energy in the Z1079 Summer Jam media room Presented by Remy Martin! Saucy said he was giving a “little light drip” wearing over 300K in jewelry, Rick Owen clothes, and carrying a Birkin…. damn! Check out what he had to say about Cle fam and more!
The Latest:
- Saucy Santana Drips in Over 300K in Jewelry Plus a Birkin
- Glorilla Tells Us What She Turns Up to In the Car
- ‘Let’s Talk About Sex’ National Reproductive Justice Conference Meets In Texas
- Big Boss Vette Reveals This About Her Viral Song
- Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Bikini Body While On Vacation
- Abortion Laws Impact Black Women at HBCUs
- BlueBucksClan Share The Smooth New Single ‘I Guess’
- Spirit.Ed: Mezcal Amarás Captures The Heart & Heritage Of The Great Mezcaleros
- Something For The DJ: ‘Rap Sh!t’ Episode 7 Recap
- “Star Trek” Legend Nichelle Nichols’ Ashes Are Being Launched Into Space
Saucy Santana Drips in Over 300K in Jewelry Plus a Birkin was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com