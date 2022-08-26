Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami seems to be onto something with her REVOLT podcast Caresha Please. In the latest episode, she got her good friend Megan Thee Stallion to open up about the idea of having sex with her.

After breaking the internet when she finally got Diddy to admit they date “real bad,” Yung Miami has scored another viral moment that has the internet’s attention. This time, Caresha got her good friend, Megan Thee Stallion, to spill some tea on whether or not she would take down the City Girl.

Being that she has no filter, Yung Miami asks the “Traumazine” crafter if she liked women, with Thee Stallion responding, “I like, what I like.”

Seeing that she now has an in, Yung Miami follows up, “You want to f**k me?” Thee Stallion confirms she would have sex with her leading to them bursting out into laughter.

Spicy Oprah had more questions. She then asks who would be on top, if the two decided to collaborate in the bedroom, with Megan Thee Stallion confirming she would definitely take control.

The flirting between the two Hip-Hop stars didn’t end there, with them both acknowledging wanting to kiss each other and even hinting at exploring the possibility of messing around before being in relationships.

Yung Miami & Megan Thee Stallion Have Been Trying To Tell Us

While this moment is going viral, Megan Thee Stallion and Yung Miami have been very open about their admiration for each other.

Last month the two rappers gushed over each other on social media in a clip shared by Yung Miami on her Instagram Story, where she can be seen with her friend while Thee Stallion grips her cakes.

In the video, Thee Stallion jokes Yung Miami “very much has a girlfriend” and then admits she is that person.

It’s clear that while they are friends, there is a strong attraction.

—

Photo: Revolt / Caresha Please

The post Scissor Talk: Megan Thee Stallion Is Down For Some Bedroom Fun With Yung Miami appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Scissor Talk: Megan Thee Stallion Is Down For Some Bedroom Fun With Yung Miami was originally published on hiphopwired.com