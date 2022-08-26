Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Macro Influencer and entrepreneur Ariana Fletcher launches an all-inclusive beauty brand titled REMEDY BY ARI.

Ariana Fletcher has climbed the social media ladder as one of the most influential beauty influencers to follow. Her content is geared toward powerful women who live for all things beauty and believe heavily in self-care. Hence, her brand represents confidence, power, and resilience. “REMEDY BY ARI is my definition of beauty and personal remedy to beat bad days. I am so excited to share this with the world. The key to self-confidence is to feel good, and when you look good, you feel good,” Ari says.

REMEDY BY ARI is a reflection of Ari’s personal beauty remedies. The collection offers quality, vegan products that can be integrated into everyday beauty routines. The first phase of the collection is the “it” girl starter kit which consists of moisturizing lip glosses that come in 10 different shades. There is also a signature eyeshadow palette that boasts highly pigmented, rose-toned neutral shades and eight smudge-proof. The kit also includes matte lip liners that enhance the fullness of your natural lips. Each beauty product is safe for the skin and formulated without phthalates and parabens.

Source: SK Visions

Prices for REMEDY BY ARI range from $16-$60. The line will launch on August 26th on RemedybyAri.co, and it will be available worldwide.

Since the launch this morning, Fletcher has already sold out of some products! Congratulations and welcome to the beauty lane.

Ari Fletcher Launches All-Inclusive Beauty Brand REMEDY BY ARI was originally published on hellobeautiful.com