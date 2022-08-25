Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Needless to say millions of people across the world had nothing to do but self-reflect during the pandemic lockdowns of 2020, but NAV took it a step further and turned his inner-findings during that time into a song that his fans could appreciate in “Wrong Decisions.”

Coming through with some visuals for the aforementioned cut, NAV breaks down a confessional of sorts as he throws on some shades while blowing on some smoke and rolling some dice in a spiffy pair of Travis Scott Air Jordan 6’s. Us sneakerheads quickly notice which kicks these artists be rocking in their videos.

Elsewhere Flo Milli got some heat for her fans and in her clip to “Big Steppa” sets her city on fire while towering over some model buildings like a Goddesszilla.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sada Baby, 22Gz, and more.

NAV – “WRONG DECISIONS”

FLO MILLI – “BIG STEPPA”

SADA BABY – “FAZE BAG”

22GZ – “WHY WOULD I LACK”

ANN MARIE FT. BIG BOOGIE – “FREAK NASTY”

LIL ZAY OSAMA FT. FREDO BANG – “SET UP”

HEADIE ONE – “ILLEGAL”

YN JAY & RMC MIKE – “I HAD 2”

The post NAV “Wrong Decisions,” Flo Milli “Big Steppa” & More | Daily Visuals 8.25.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

NAV “Wrong Decisions,” Flo Milli “Big Steppa” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com