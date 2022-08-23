Toxic Social Media Star Andrew Tate Banned From Facebook, TikTok, Instagram And YouTube

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Andrew Tate, a former professional boxer turned social media influencer known for his misogynistic content, has been banned from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

In a statement, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram said the kickboxing champion was banned from its platforms for violating its policies regarding hate speech and “dangerous individuals and organizations,” according to NPR. Tate also had more than 4. 7 million followers on Instagram before his account was removed.

The 35-year-old controversial self-proclaimed men’s-help guru’s popularity soared this summer due to his toxic male masculinity-fueled rants. In an interview with the BFF Podcast in July, for instance, Tate argued that men should have the right to assert authority over women.

“If I have responsibility over her, then I must have a degree of authority… you can not be responsible for something that doesn’t listen to you,” Tate said during the controverisal interview.

Videos littered across TikTok and YouTube show the polarizing influencer making other bewildering claims like women “aren’t doing their job in society” and that they should “have kids, sit at home, be quiet and make coffee.” A representative from TikTok told Tate was banned from the platform due to “misogyny” and “hate ideology.” “That is not tolerated on TikTok,” a spokesperson from the short form video app company said. “Our investigation into this content is ongoing, as we continue to remove violative accounts and videos, and pursue measures to strengthen our enforcement, including our detection models, against this type of content,” they added.

While his account was removed from the platform, TikTok users can still search Tate’s name on the app. They can also still upload and repost videos featuring his content. According to Vice, the hashtag #andrewtate has 13.7 billion views on the platform, while #andrewtatemotivation has 163.6 million.

YouTube also banned channels associated with Tate, including the wildly popular TateSpeech channel, which has amassed more than 744,000 subscribers. However, data recently shared by The Center for Countering Digital Hate suggests that the video sharing giant could be raking in millions in ad revenue from the former reality TV star’s toxic content. According to the organization, YouTube pulled in around $4 million in annual ad revenue from 47 videos featuring Tate’s content. In one post, the controversial internet star reportedly spewed hateful commentary about fighting women, saying he would “grip” them “by the neck.” That was viewed 1.6 million times, the site notes. Google Ads and the hair coloring company Schwarzkopf were some of the companies accused of sponsoring Tate’s misogynistic content.

In a statement, Imran Ahmed, Chief Executive of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, urged YouTube to take accountability.

“Dehumanising, woman-hating content that encourages violence has no place on YouTube, the social media platform most used by children,” said Ahmed. “The mainstream brands who are having their ads placed on this content – including, ironically, Google – will be spitting mad that their brands are being associated with hate and violence.

He added:

“This is why we need the Government to just get on with passing their Online Safety Bill and stop the dithering. This content is clearly harmful and it is perverse to continue to allow Big Tech to profit by encouraging violence against women and girls.”

Tate skyrocketed to fame after he was kicked off Big Brother in 2016 following a video that went viral in which he allegedly attacked a woman, BBC noted.

