Capitol Music Group Cuts Ties With A.I. Rapper Project Following Backlash

Well… that was quick.

Earlier in the week, Capitol Music Group made history by becoming the first major record label to sign a rapper made out of Artificial Intelligence technology. But now, they are singing a different tune. Or, rather, rapping it.

There has been significant backlash over the signing of FN Meka. For one… it’s absolutely creepy. However, what really caught people off-guard was the fact that this robot was freely rapping the N-Word and is based on negative stereotypes of the rap game.

The activist group Industry Blackout sent a response to Capitol Music Group, urging the label to reconsider its decision.

“This digital effigy is a careless abomination and disrespectful to real people who face real consequences in real life,” the statement reads. “For example, Gunna, a black artist who is featured on a song with FN Meka, is currently incarcerated for rapping the same type of lyrics this robot mimics. The difference is, your artificial rapper will not be subject to federal charges for such.”

The statement continues, “For your company to approve this shows a serious lack of diversity and resounding amount of tone deaf leadership. This is simply unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Well, it looks like CMG listened. As reported by NYT music reporter Joe Coscarelli on Twitter, the label issued a brief statement, announcing that they are pulling out of the deal. The brief statement reads, “CMG has severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately. We offer our deepest apologies to the Black community for our insensitivity in signing this project without asking enough questions about equity and the creative process behind it. We thank those who have reached out to us with constructive feedback in the past couple of days – your input was invaluable as we came to the decision to end our association with the project.”

So far, no comment from FN Meka… or, rather, whoever made him.

