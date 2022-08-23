Allison Janney & Jurnee Smollett Embark On A Wild Rescue Mission In The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Lou’

We got the official trailer for the new Netflix action thriller Lou this week (August 23) and it looks like a roller coaster of a ride!

The Maggie Cohn and Jack Stanley written film follows Lou, who is played by Allison Janney. Thinking she’d put her dangerous past behind her, Lou finds her quiet life interrupted when a desperate mother (Jurnee Smollett) begs her to save her kidnapped daughter. As a massive storm rages, the two women risk their lives on a rescue mission that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their pasts. Check out the trailer for the highly anticipated film here.

Doesn’t it look insanely good?

Also starring in the film alongside Academy Award winner Allison Janney and Emmy Award nominee Jurnee Smollett are Logan Marshall-Green (Brooklyn’s Finest, Spider-Man: Homecoming), Ridley Asha Bateman (Shelter in Place, Shattered) and Matt Craven (X-Men: First Class, White House Down).

Lou is directed by Anna Foerster. Bad Robot’s JJ Abrams, Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen took on producer responsibilities. Janney and Smollet not only starred in the film, they also served as executive producers with Cory Bennett Lewis, Lindsey Weber, Brendan Ferguson and Braden Aftergood.

On top of releasing the official trailer for the film, Netflix also shared some first look photos that you can see below.

Hop in the comments and let us know what you think about the trailer. Also, be sure to catch Lou when it premieres on Netflix September 23.

