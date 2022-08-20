Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

We’re always here for Tia Mowry ‘s Instagram Reels and yesterday the beauty took to the platform to show off her killer style when she modeled off a series of stylish looks that we absolutely love!

Taking to the social media platform, the fashionable actress, wife and mother took shared a fun, transition Reel of herself as she modeled a variety of looks with each one fitting the beauty perfectly! For her first look, she donned an all-white lace two piece before she transitioned to a yellow and black mini dress. For her last look, she traded in the yellow and black look for a furry pink mini dress which she paired with matching pumps.

The Family Reunion star looked adorable as she danced around and was all smiles as she tried on her different looks. As for her hair, she rocked her curly locks in a high bun with a side bang and wore silver hoop earrings with light makeup on her face.

"It's Friday!! Mamas, we deserve a night out after a long week of juggling it all! Mom life, and work life – it's time to step out!!" the beauty captioned the fun, Instagram Reel for her millions of fans and followers. Check it out below.

Go Tia! We’re loving each of these looks on you! Which one is your favorite?

Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Killer Style In A Fashionable IG Reel was originally published on hellobeautiful.com