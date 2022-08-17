Karlie Redd Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors After Fans Criticize Her Visible Transformation

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

On Monday, Karlie Redd fans expressed concern about the reality TV star after a side-by-side image showing her drastic transformation over the years took the internet by storm.

It all started when a Twitter user named @RookieBowHunts took to social media with a photo of the rapper from 2015. The image was posted next to a screenshot that captured present-day Redd looking much different. The concerned Twitter user couldn’t help but notice the star’s raised cheekbones and fuller lips. Judging by their tweet, it didn’t seem like they were too happy with Redd’s striking transformation.

“She completely ruined herself,” the user wrote. The post elicited many replies from a few social media users who were also puzzled by Redd’s appearance. Some people wondered if she had plastic surgery done.

“I’m surprised that black women get any work done at all face and body when we’re literally the blueprint for these makeovers,” wrote one Twitter user. While another person commented, “This is freaking unbelievable. Like what the hell happened to the naturally beautiful and naturally shaped women?”

Karlie Redd Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors

It didn’t take too long for the Tweet to travel back to Redd, and the Love & Hip hop star wasted no time on setting the record straight about the cosmetic surgery whispers.

“Let’s keep it real. I got lip injections, and Tim is always getting on me, like, ‘Stop doing the lip injections or whatever…,’” the model and actress explained while getting her makeup done by her personal stylist Tim during a live Q&A. “So, I’m going to stop because everyone is always talking s–t about my face.”

Redd continued, “That’s all I got on my face. I have not had surgery, but I always make Tim do my makeup with my eyes slanted.” The star said, “That is my thing; make my eyes catty.”

The femcee also denied claims that she had cosmetic work done to her nose. “I never got a nose job….my nose has always been straight. Look at my daughter’s nose, you can tell we come from a family of straight noses,” she added.

After Redd took to social media to clear the air, some people across social media remained unconvinced. One person on Youtube commented, “Girlfriend definitely got her face done… That’s not even the problem, the weird part is the denial part! Like you did something wrong! It ur money! Ur happy that’s all that matters!”

A few fans expressed empathy toward the bustling beauty. “Karlie your beautiful without all that,” another user tweeted, while a third person chimed in, “She’s still so beautiful but it’s sad what society has done to make us chase youth. There’s nothing wrong with aging gracefully. SMH.”

Watch Karlie Redd’s full confessional below. Do you think she’s taken the cosmetic surgery too far?

