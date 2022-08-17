Ashanti Strikes A Pose In A Two-Piece Fendi Ensemble

Ashanti is literally always killing the fashion game and was recently spotted in a fashionable Fendi look that was truly everything and more.

Check out the beautiful picture below.

For her sleek look, the songstress donned a two piece Fendi skirt and crop cardigan look with the cardigan retailing for $1,159 and skirt retailing for $920. The fashionable, all white ensemble featured Fendi’s signature logo throughout and fit the beauty like a glove as she modeled the look to perfection and showed off her toned abs. She paired the look with minimal jewelry only rocking diamond hoop earrings. She accessorized the designer fit with colorful pink nails and wore her hair in a sleek and straight look with a side swoop bang that framed her gorgeous face. As for her shoes, Ashanti rocked white tie up heels to set the entire look off right. While we’re unsure where the beauty wore this sexy look to, we’re sure she was eye candy of the room in this stylish set!Taking to Instagram, the beauty modeled the fashionable fit off in true Ashanti fashion as she served face and body while simply captioning the post, with two emojis, “” and giving fashion goals for her 7.2 million Instagram fans and followers.