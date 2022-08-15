Interactive Selfie Museum The Black Hair Experience Is Now In Brooklyn

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

As an extreme lover of Black hair, I was thrilled to hear that the interactive selfie museum, The Black Hair Experience, was making its way to New York — to Brooklyn specifically. The pop-up art exhibit is comprised of a series of Instagrammable spaces, all in the name of celebrating Black hair. To know me is to know that I love expressing myself through my hair because it’s the perfect way to pay homage to my ancestors.

Founders and friends Alisha Brooks and Elizabeth Davis believe their exhibit “transforms nostalgic moments of shared experiences into Instagrammable spaces that connect visitors to moments from their childhood, the vibrancy of hair in the present day and create memories for them to cherish in the future.” They already have TBHE experiences across the country in Austin, Atlanta, the DMV, LA, and now Brooklyn, so be prepared to indulge in diversified installations no matter where you visit.

Walking into the Brooklyn experience, I immediately felt the love. Imagine wall-to-wall Black women celebrating the beauty of their coils with pure joy. From the interactive Black hair definition wall to the installation jam-packed with durags to the walls covered with Hype Hair magazine covers, the nostalgia and pride were so real. When every Black woman saw the hot comb on the stove, you could sense the PTSD of that classic shared experience.

One digital creator, @africancreature, said, “It was amazing. We need more activations like these. Freeing, inspiring, and motivating!” More digital creators and influencers like Skylar Marshai, Shema Love, Eni Popoola, and Tiarra Dickens showed up. They matched the invigorating energy of the exhibits in their fly fits and dope hair.

“Being surrounded by beautiful black women celebrating our hair was such an empowering and cherished experience,” blogger Erin Cunninghan told us. And we couldn’t agree more.

Enjoy this experience by heading to 630 Flushing Avenue, Suite #115, Brooklyn, NY 11206. They are located in the Pfizer Building in the Williamsburg neighborhood. General Admission is $32, and VIP Admission: is $52.00, which includes a swag bag. Snag your tickets here!

