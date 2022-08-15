University of Houston Professor Gerald Horne will examine the FBI’s attack on the African Peoples Socialist Pary’s compounds & Donald Trumps Florida Home. Dr. Horne will also discuss if the Democrats have increased their chances in the Fall elections and the US’ relationships with China & Iran & more. Before we hear from Dr. Horne, Ron Lacks, Henrietta Lacks’ grandson, updates us on the family lawsuit. We’ll start the week with award-winning illustrator & author Gordan James.
Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Formula Shortage Highlights Blackness As The Casualty Of Capitalism
- Family Of Christian Obumseli Wants Courtney Clenney To Serve Life In Prison For His Murder
- Black Radio United For The Vote
- The Body Shop Empowers Youth Voters With It’s ‘Be Seen Be Heard’ Initiative
- Manhunt For Ex-NFL Star’s Brother Underway After Man Killed At Little League Game
Dr. Gerald Horne, Ron Lacks & Gordan James l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com