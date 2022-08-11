Megan Thee Stallion Thans Fans For Support, Announces New Album ‘Traumazine’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Fresh off blasting her label 1501 Certified Entertainment and its boss Carl Crawford in her recent L.A. Leakers freestyle, Megan Thee Stallion said thank you to her fans for sticking with her through the drama.

Megan Thee Stallion is not just one of the hottest rappers out. She’s also super humble. Taking to Twitter, the Houston rapper expressed how grateful she was to her Hotties for them sticking by her while she dukes it out in court with her label. The 27-year-old has been very vocal about the treatment she is enduring while being on 1501 Certified Entertainment’s roster.

In a series of tweets shared on Wednesday night (Aug.10), Thee Stallion expressed her gratitude towards her enormous fan base while promising “WE ALMOST OUT,” and lets “RUN THIS LAST ONE UP,” referring to her troublesome contract with Crawford’s label.

“Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label, all these games and having to go to court just to put out my art has been so stressful,” The “Big Ole Freak,” crafter said. “Thank you hotties for rocking with me through the bullshit WE ALMOST OUT LETS STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP.”

Traumazine Is Coming Friday

After promising to unveil her sophomore effort, Thee Stallion was true to her word announcing her new album Traumazine is dropping on Friday (Aug.12).

The project features already released singles “Plan B,” the Future-assisted “Pressurelicious,” and “Sweetest Pie” featuring Dua Lipa. Traumazine also features appearances from H.E.R., Rico Nasty, Latto, Jhené Aiko, Sauce Walka, Big Pokey, and Lil Keke.

Before dropping the news about her album, Tina Snow alleged that her label was behind a leak of one of the songs.

“From my cover art, pieces of my track list and me even hearing a part of a song I haven’t dropped yet leaking (and we ALL know who the only ppl who had access to all these PRIVATE links are..) I might as well…lol,” she tweeted.

We can’t wait to hear Thee Stallion’s new project tonight.

