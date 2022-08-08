Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The last thing you want to do is piss off Mike Tyson, but it looks like he’s got a new enemy.

That new opponent may be Hulu for what Tyson alleges they’ve done with his life story in a series entitled Mike. Portrayed by Trevante Rhodes, his career is set to be the topic of a new series explored by the streaming giant, but he disapproves.

The boxing legend took to Instagram to air his grievances with some powerful language. However, he begins by commending UFC president Dana White for his integrity in the matter.

“Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother Dana White millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life,” Tyson wrote. “He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I’ll never forget what he did for me just like I’ll never forget what Hulu stole from me.”

In the second post, Tyson gets even angrier and compares Hulu’s business move to slavery, writing, “Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives I’m just a n****r they can sell on the auction block.”

Tyson’s disdain for Hulu is nothing new; just last year, when the project was announced, he thought the mini-series was tone deaf and a result of corporate greed.

Mike brings together several of the most prominent people involved in the Oscar-winning film I, Tonya, like creator, writer, and executive producer Steven Rogers and Margot Robbie, who’s joined as an executive producer under the LuckyChap Entertainment imprint.

Despite Tyson not supporting the production, the mini-series begins streaming on August 25.

Mike Tyson Rips Hulu Over Upcoming Series: “They Stole My Life Story And Didn’t Pay Me” was originally published on cassiuslife.com