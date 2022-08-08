4 Times Meagan Good Showed Off Her Fashion And Poise

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for Meagan Good. The actress and entrepreneur turned 41 years old today and she’s got a lot to celebrate.

First of all, Ms. G, or Ms. Good if you’re nasty, looks incredible at her ripe age. The Harlem star has been rocking an assortment of fashion-forward looks that compliment her tip-top physique.

On Monday, Good took to Instagram to thank fans for all their beautiful birthday wishes in a sheer yellow dress. The Los Angeles native paired the body-hugging ensemble with a neutral bikini, gold earrings and colorful printed sandals. The actress styled up the look with her signature faux locs and a plum lip.

“So, this is 40 yall,” the Think Like A Man alum told fans in the video, before correcting her age, “41,” she said with a cute wink.

“ᴛʜᴀɴᴋ ʏᴏᴜ sᴏ ᴍᴜᴄʜ ғᴏʀ ᴀʟʟ ᴛʜᴇ ʙɪɢ B҉҉ ɪʀᴛʜᴅᴀʏ ʟᴏᴠe,” the birthday girl added in the caption.

Fans flooded the star’s comment section with good wishes for her big day.

“Fourty Won,” wrote one fan. While another user commented: “Happy birthday!”

Meagan has definitely been living her best life since her unexpected divorce from Pastor Devon Franklin in January. The multihyphenate is set to star alongside Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg in Netflix’s forthcoming dramedy Day Shift. Good will also be returning to season two of Amazon Prime’s Harlem, where she plays Camille, an aspiring Columbia University professor who finds herself in and out of love with her ex-boyfriend.

Back in June, Good told The Cut she was living in her “selfish era.” Self-care is a priority now, according to the star. “I’m taking time to pray and read my Word like I always do, and I’m always intentional, but I’m hanging on every word now like, Lord, what am I supposed to be doing? Please order my steps specifically and help me stay in alignment with you. Taking care of myself has been a little selfish, which is different for me because I’m very much a people pleaser and try to do as much as I can for people,” she added.

Self-care and rediscovery look good on you Meg! In honor of the star’s 41st birthday, let’s take a look back at 4 times the actress shined bright with her incredible fashion sense and poise.

That Matte Moment

Meagan Good shut down her photoshoot for the Matte Collection wearing a magenta swimsuit that showed off her toned body. The star wrote a matching chiffon collard shirt that flowed in the wind as she posed for the camera.

Coachella

Meg took festival wear to the extreme with her glamorous gilded bra top and a feather embroidered skirt courtesy of Zenma Design. The stunning ensemble was custom-made for the actress. Good topped off the look with chunky statement jewellery and neutral heels.

Blue babe

The Good Girl Wraps CEO attended a recent ESSENCE event wearing a sexy blue crop top and matching pants by the Indigo Studio. For hair and make-up, Good opted for a smokey eye and red lipstick that she rocked along with a braided updo. Talk about a flawless victory, right?

Pretty In Pink

Ms. Good served up smoldering looks on the red carpet when she attended the NAACP Awards in February. The star wore a light pink gown that accentuated her long legs. Good’s melanin glistened as she stopped to pose for the flashing lights.

4 Times Meagan Good Showed Off Her Fashion And Poise was originally published on hellobeautiful.com