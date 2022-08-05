Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Lobby Boyz are back in the building as Jim Jones and Maino keep the streets of New York gully and gritty with that OG energy this new duo provides.

Linking up with Holy for their visuals to “Off The Leash,” Maino and Jim Jones take to a bank to rob it blind with a team rocking masks of past US Presidents a la Point Break. We talkin’ about OG Point Break too with Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, not that new bullsh*t with whatever they names was.

Keeping with that OG vibe, Benny The Butcher continues to chop down the competition and links up with Heem and Rick Hyde to take get the projects poppin’ for the summer in the DJ Premier produced “Times Is Rough.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from NBA YoungBoy, Peso Peso, and more.

LOBBY BOYZ FT. HOLY – “OFF THE LEASH”

BENNY THE BUTCHER FT. HEEM, RICK HYDE & DJ PREMIER “TIMES IS ROUGH”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “I KNOW”

PESO PESO – “WON’T BUDGE”

TRIPPIE REDD FT. OFFSET & MONEYBAGG YO – “BIG 14”

ZOE FORTE – “PLOT TWIST”

DREGO & BENO – “SORRY WE WAS TRAPPING”

FATBOY SSE – “FUND$”

Lobby Boyz ft. Holy “Off The Leash,” Benny The Butcher ft. Heem, Rick Hyde & DJ Premier “Times Is Rough” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com