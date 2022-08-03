Heir Jordyn has done it again!
The 24-year-old model popped up on the gram to tease a few photos from her recent shoot with Playboy’s Centerfold. As always, the Frst Place fitness founder left no crumbs as she served up smoldering looks in a pair of short shorts and a denim bikini top. Woods’ makeup and hair screamed main character energy.
The socialite and influencer rocked wavy dirty blonde beach curls, large hoop earrings, and dark red pumps to top off the tantalizing look. “Thique,” the Trigger actress wrote in the caption, referencing Beyonce’s new song off the star’s latest album, “Renaissance.”
We got to say Jordyn’s thang was undoubtedly thangin’ in that outfit!
Jordyn Woods is named Centerfold’s newest creator
Here’s another pic from the shoot!
Jordyn Woods is unstoppable! What do you think about her new partnership with Playboy’s Centerfold? Tell us down below!
Jordyn Woods Shows Off Her ‘Thique’ Body In New Playboy Cover Shoot Photo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com