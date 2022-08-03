Former Playboi Carti Signee Swoosh God Returns With New Single & Announces EP

New Yorker Swoosh God (aka ‘Swoosh Jesus’) was born and raised in Valley Stream, NY. As a cultural shape shifter and iconic tastemaker, Swoosh originally made waves during the ‘Soundcloud Rap’ era, and created a virtual cult-following before he was discovered by Playboi Carti; who inked Swoosh God to his label imprint at Interscope Records.

After departing his deal with Carti, Swoosh got back on his independent grind and continued to release the music that displays why he was so heavily sought after and labeled a future star; including collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, Juicy J, Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, Matt Ox, a placement on the NBA2K Soundtrack and an appearance (“Swoosh Me Up!”) on A$AP Rocky’s AWGE DVD release.

Now, with major ties to the A$AP Mob & AWGE, Swoosh God returns with a new single entitled ‘Nothing To Say.’ Along with the track comes a new EP announcement. Swoosh will be releasing Echo Son on August 19. ‘Nothing To Say’ is now available on all digital streaming platforms. You can stream the song here.

Let us know how you’re feeling about Swoosh God’s new track. To stay connected with him, follow his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

