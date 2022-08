Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Coach Levelle Moton of NC Central’s Mens’ Basketball Team stops by Radio One Raleigh’s Women’s Empowerment Expo 2022 to talk with Ashia Skye about making an impact into the community and the importance of empowering women. Check it out!

P.S. Peep the kicks! #Swag

WE2022: A Chat With NC Central Basketball Coach Levelle Moton was originally published on foxync.com