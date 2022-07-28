Famed Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Returns “Home” to Atlanta for Grand Finale Sept. 22-24

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

ATLANTA, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Global Christian leader, entrepreneur and film producer, Bishop T.D. Jakes will return to Atlanta, the home city for many years of the fan-favorite international gathering, for the conclusion of the Women, Thou Art Loosed! The Grand Finale conference at the Georgia World Congress Center Sept. 22 – Sept. 24, and will host thousands of women from around the world.

Jakes held the first Women, Thou Art Loosed! conference in 1996 after discovering the impact his Bible study message had on women. Over the years, Jakes has seen breakthroughs in thousands of women and Women, Thou Art Loosed! has since become a worldwide movement. Jakes, a pastor and accomplished entrepreneur and entertainment leader, is known for his influence beyond the pulpit as the conference spurred a stage play and movie.

The conference will take place over three days and will consist of distinguished speakers, including Serita A. Jakes, Pastor Cora Jakes, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts, Carolyn D. Showell and Priscilla Shirer.

In honor of this year’s final gathering and to pay homage to the conference’s original location, soft drink giant Coca-Cola will partner with the conference in support of the T.D. Jakes Foundation to celebrate the deep seated community roots in Atlanta.

