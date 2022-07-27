Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Griot Baba Lumumba from Umoja House in Washington, DC returns to our classroom on Wednesday morning. Baba Lumumba always provides some thought-provoking discussions and he will explain why he thinks Black Liberation is focused too much on the money. Before Baba Lumumba, Oklahoma Senator Connie Johnson details her gubernatorial race. To get us started, The Mooney Twins detail their new project.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Griot Baba Lumumba, Senator Connie Johnson & The Mooney Twins l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com