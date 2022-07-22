Lil Baby & AXE Partner To Keep You Smelling Fresh as Fr*sh

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Summer is in full swing, with heat waves across the nation to confirm the time of the year. is upon us So Atlanta rapper Lil Baby partnering with AXE comes very much on time.

The team-up includes limited-edition WHAXE Packs, which are a curated selection of products inspired by Lil Baby and AXE and the latter’s Fresh as Fr*sh ad campaign. The pack includes, maybe most importantly, a WHAXE Apollo x Lil Baby Deodorant Stick and Body Wash—we did mention it’s hot out there, and B.O. is forever non-cipher. Also in the kit is a WHAXE four-finger ring and a WHAXE branded toothbrush because halitosis is also not to be tolerated—or you can use it to clean the blinged out ring.

The WHAXE name is a combo of his WHAM nickname and AXE. And apparently, per AXE, Lil Baby is an avid AXE user, and he even includes it in his tour rider. We’re sure the bag was healthy, too. And if you’re a stickler for details, their deodorants tout 48-hour sweat protection.

“When we heard that Lil Baby was a fan of our products it felt like an obvious choice to make him an Axe ambassador,” said Caroline Gregory, AXE’s Global Brand Director, in a statement. “We’re huge fans of his and are so excited to be partnering with him as he prepares to head out on tour and release his new album later this summer. AXE is committed to keeping guys everywhere smelling and feeling fresh – and we are inspired by how Lil Baby uses AXE to help boost his absolute freshness on stage and in his everyday life.”

The WHAXE Packs will be made available via social media, with details on how you can get your hands on one forthcoming. Until then, you can peep the new ad from the aforementioned Fresh as Fr*sh campaign below.

