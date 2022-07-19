Russ Parr Morning Show’s Daily Horrorscope For July 19th, 2022

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10 AM EST

It’s time for another reading of the “Daily Horrorscope,” where Georgia Alfredas keeps it real by telling every astrological sign the harsh truth about themselves for today’s date of July 19th, 2022.

Aries: If the guy you think is your man is always looking at his watch after y’all make love. That is not a subtle hint.

Taurus: You’re starting to hate everyone and everything in your house.

Gemini: Why show up to a Zoom meeting, drunk? Why are you showing your video? Just put your picture up.

Cancer: Why your man ain’t got nothing. Yet. He wants you to sign a prenup?

Leo: You just got married? Why your man just hit you about having an open marriage already?

Libra: You’re a stand-up comic. And you’re not good. Maybe, maybe try sitting down and doing it.

Sagittarius, why is that when you’re in a hurry, you always get somebody who’s training at the grocery store.

Capricorn: Stop faking like you like your coworkers.

Aquarius: Why is it that when you watch the NBA, you can tell which players smoke weed by their lips.

Pisces: Why is your pastor bragging about his former life as a porn star?

