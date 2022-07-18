Cardi B Threw Her Daughter A Mermaid-Themed Birthday Party In A Custom Angel Brinks Mermaid-Inspired Ensemble

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B and her daughter play dress up on a whole other level. The “Shake It” rapper attended Kulture’s mermaid-theme birthday party wearing a custom mermaid look.

Gone are the days when backyard parties consisted of only cake, ice cream, and hot dogs. We are now in the era where themed parties are popular, and celebrities go all out for them. Kulture, Cardi’s daughter, just turned four years old, and of course, her birthday party was one for the books. She was celebrated with a mermaid-themed bash that was decorated with elaborate pink and blue balloons and a custom floor with her name engraved on it in purple. Her father, Offset, and her brother Wave were in attendance dressed in sporty gear. Kulture and her mother, however, showed up and showed out.

The mother-daughter duo was on theme as they both donned magical mermaid looks. Angel Brinks tailored Cardi’s mermaid garb. It included a custom sequin, fishtail mermaid skirt, and a bra adorned with authentic hand-painted shells and pearls. Cardi’s hot pink hair matched the inseam of her skirt, and her sandals were sequin as well. Not to be outdone at her birthday party, Kulture rocked a similar mermaid look with a sequin skirt and seashell-adorned fishnet top.

Judging by the looks and decor, we have no doubt Kulture’s birthday extravaganza was a blast. Happy birthday, Kulture!

