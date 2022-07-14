Prime Video Releases Official Trailer For Upcoming Documentary ‘Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby’

Yesterday (July 13), we got our first look at the official trailer of Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby.

The documentary film directed by rising filmmaker Karam Gill will focus on the rise and come-up of one of music’s most influential artists. The film gives us an intimate look at Lil Baby’s transformational underdog journey. Through years of never-before-seen footage, it displays how he went from the streets of Atlanta to becoming one of hip-hop’s biggest stars and one of pop culture’s most important voices for change.

Lil Baby’s story explores the new American Dream and is an emotional rollercoaster that speaks to the larger systemic issues plaguing our country. Through immersive verité and contributions from a variety of prominent cultural voices, the documentary also examines the larger events that resulted in the disenfranchisement of Lil Baby’s neighborhood in Atlanta. It is an overall look at today’s America and Lil Baby’s multi-dimensional evolution as a father and public figure. You can watch the trailer below.

In the trailer, we get cameos from fellow rap superstars Drake and Young Thug (FREE YSL). Drake speaks on how Lil Baby has already cemented himself as a super important part of this generation. He also notes that the 27 year-old has put distance between himself and other people before saying “This guy’s the truth.” Thugga gives us some insight on the advice that he gave Lil Baby while he was still in the streets. He warned his longtime friend that nothing would come out of what he was doing except prison…or death.

We also get a chance to see and hear from Quality Control Music COO Kevin ‘Coach K’ Lee and CEO Pierre ‘P’ Thomas. Alongside Lil Baby himself, Karam Gill, Daniel Malikyar, Andrew Primavera and Blase Biello, the two shared producer duties on the film.

Lil Baby took to his Instagram account to share the trailer and let fans know that not only was the documentary on the way, but also his new album. His last album My Turn, which was released in February of 2020, debuted atop the US Billboard 200 and has gone on to be certified triple platinum.

We were granted our first look at the film yesterday but the film debuted at 2022 Tribeca Film Festival last month (June 11). Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby will be streaming globally August 26 on Prime Video.

Prime Video Releases Official Trailer For Upcoming Documentary ‘Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby’ was originally published on globalgrind.com