KeKe Palmer Blazes On The Cover Of Glamour Magazine’s July Issue

KeKe Palmer is the cover star for Glamour Magazine’s July Issue, and she looks hot!

Palmer is giving us all the feels on this Glamour Magazine cover. The Emmy-award winning actress struck a fierce pose for the July Issue wearing a hot, red David Koma dress that hugged her curves to a tee. The jazzy frock featured a mesh center and crystal-embellished straps. Her hair, pulled back into a long, braided ponytail, complemented her look perfectly.

In the latest Issue of Glamour Magazine, Palmer discusses her upcoming projects, who inspires her, her drive to succeed, plus more. The multi-hyphenate star credits her mother for introducing her to the world of performance. “My mom always encouraged me to do everything. She told me I didn’t have to do one thing. She gave me people to admire in that way, like Sammy Davis Jr., Judy Garland, and even Queen Latifah. And she made me feel like creativity was not subjugated to just one medium and that I could always express it in different ways.”

If push through were a person, it would closely resemble the talented host, singer, and dancer. The Akeelah and the Bee actress has been putting work in the movie industry since her debut role in Barbershop 2. Since then, she’s garnered an Emmy plus five NAACP Image Awards. Her most recent role in Jordan Peele’s Nope is already generating Oscar buzz. With all of her accomplishments coupled with her go-getter attitude, it’s safe to say that Palmer is in it to win it.

To read the full article in Glamour Magazine, click here.

