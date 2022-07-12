Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!

Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.

Angel Brinks shared the fashionable look on her Instagram page, posting a series of photos from Cardi’s major festival performance where she showed off the bodysuit to perfection.

“@iamcardib Headlining Day 2 of Wireless Festival in a custom “Fuchsia” hand sewn bodysuit we made her. It’s always gratifying to bring our client’s vision to life. Styled by @kollincarter. She looks damn good!!!” the caption read. Check it out below.

This look is everything on Cardi! What do you think about the rapper’s festival ensemble?

Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com