Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Criminal Defense Attorney Dwight Pettit will review the recent Supreme Court ruling on Guns on Tuesday morning. Attorney Pettit will also discuss the alleged shooting of a motorist by a so-called Squeegee Kid. Before attorney Pettit, Financial Expert JB Bryan provides some recession-proof tips and explains why the job explosion hasn’t trickled down to the majority of the Black Community. Getting us started, Leesa Payton Jones, co-founder of the Underground Railroad Museum.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Attorney Dwight Pettit, Financial Expert JB Bryan & Leesa Payton Jones l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com