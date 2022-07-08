Black Girl Magic: Sandra Douglass Morgan Hired as Team President of the Las Vegas Raiders

Once again, the Las Vegas Raiders have made NFL history.

Yesterday (July 7), the organization held a press conference to announce that they would be hiring Sandra Douglass Morgan as their team president, according to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Douglass Morgan is the first Black woman to be named a team president in NFL history.

Douglass Morgan replaces former team president Marc Badain, who left the franchise almost a year ago and interim team president Dan Ventrelle, who departed recently.

Raiders owner Mark Davis is following a diverse trail blazed by his late father, Al Davis. Al Davis hired Art Shell as the NFL’s first black head coach (modern era), Tom Flores as the league’s first Latino head coach and Amy Trask as the league’s first women executive.

Douglass Morgan has been a strong staple in the Las Vegas business circle for quite some time. She has taken on numerous roles including being the chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board from 2019-2021. She has also worked for both Caesars Entertainment and Allegiant. The latter of course, is the sponsor of the Raiders home, Allegiant Stadium.

Morgan’s hiring was announced to Raiders employees via a letter on Thursday according to reports from the aforementioned Mick Akers. “I am thrilled to join you as we embark on one of the most exciting times in the history of our organization,” Morgan said in it. “I look forward to meeting each of you in person over the coming weeks.”

Huge congrats to Sandra Douglass Morgan on making history! We look forward to seeing how she runs the team. Let us know how you feel about the hire in the comments!

